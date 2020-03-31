Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.