Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Bainco International Investors’ 8th Largest Position

Bainco International Investors cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.1% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,942,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,195,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

