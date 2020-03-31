Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,354.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Shares of LMT opened at $348.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.