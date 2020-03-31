Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 24.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 62.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,884,989 shares of company stock valued at $143,135,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

