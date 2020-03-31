6,350 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 221,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

