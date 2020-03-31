Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,426 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

