Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 707,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

