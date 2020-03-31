Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 818.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,146.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,315.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.34. The company has a market cap of $763.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

