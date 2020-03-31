Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 6.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

