Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 299,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 328,219 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,765 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 802,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

