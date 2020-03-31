Captrust Financial Advisors Has $329,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 4,301.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock worth $60,826,523 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

