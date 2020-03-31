Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

