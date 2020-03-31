Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,699 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 409,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

