Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $335,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

