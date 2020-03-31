Captrust Financial Advisors Has $391,000 Stock Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 357.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globant were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

