Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,100,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

