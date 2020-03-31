CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $16,684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

NYSE HLF opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

