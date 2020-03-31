3,364 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

ALB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

