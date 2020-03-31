CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.