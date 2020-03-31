CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 745 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

Shares of ANTM opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.