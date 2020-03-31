CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $253.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

