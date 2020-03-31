CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $264,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,791,000 after purchasing an additional 792,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNS. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE CNS opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

