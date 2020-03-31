BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 36,781 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.49% of Sonoco Products worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

