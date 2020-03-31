Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $196.87 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.26. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

