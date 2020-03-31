Abbott Laboratories Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 59,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical volume of 10,488 call options.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 291,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

ABT opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

