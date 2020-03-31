CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.16.

NYSE CVS opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

