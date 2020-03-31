Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.92.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.31 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 479.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,458,000 after acquiring an additional 904,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.