Morgan Stanley Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $70.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

