B. Riley Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $10.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE:CIO opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.23 million, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.60. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

