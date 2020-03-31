Credit Suisse Group Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $187.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $367.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.