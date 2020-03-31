Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.