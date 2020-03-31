Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
AVNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
