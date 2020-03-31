Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.24.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $162.96 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.