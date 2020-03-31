Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

