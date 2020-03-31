Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,770,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 130,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

