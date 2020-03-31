Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

