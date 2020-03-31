Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $5,849,811,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Ball by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 218,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.34.

BLL opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

