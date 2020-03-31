Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.22.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

