EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

