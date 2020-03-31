Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 594.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Masco worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

