BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 5,340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

