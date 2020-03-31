Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 69,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

