Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ambarella by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,797. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.