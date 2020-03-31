Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $681,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

