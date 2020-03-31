Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,004,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.