Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

