Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.38 Million Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Dorman Products worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DORM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

