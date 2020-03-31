Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.97 Million Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of RLI worth $44,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RLI by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RLI by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RLI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

