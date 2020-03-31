Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,947 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

