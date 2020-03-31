AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 10.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 34.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 564.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AES by 77.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

