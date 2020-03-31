Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

NYSE TDOC opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

